10,796 Shares in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $10,751,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 44,226 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Stock Up 0.3 %

Lindsay stock opened at $123.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.64. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $137.31.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.38 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsay

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

