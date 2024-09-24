Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $1.56 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $520.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $528.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.