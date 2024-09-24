Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Lowers Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,370,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,318,000 after purchasing an additional 208,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,141,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after purchasing an additional 189,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 827,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $1,364,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 36,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $211.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

