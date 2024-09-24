Bank of Montreal Can Has $153.88 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,527,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 3.43% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $153,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,267,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,844,000 after purchasing an additional 279,676 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,872,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,704,000 after buying an additional 236,355 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $89,710,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,083,000 after acquiring an additional 136,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,055,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.