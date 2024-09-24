CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 57,214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $143,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVS opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
