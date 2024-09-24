Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 736,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,427,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).
Mirriad Advertising Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 6.88.
About Mirriad Advertising
Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mirriad Advertising
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.