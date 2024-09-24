NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Up 12.1%

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.87). 127,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 36,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.77).

NAHL Group Stock Up 12.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.89 million, a PE ratio of 6,000.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

