Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 606,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Alamo Group worth $104,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $180.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.07. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.74 and a 52-week high of $231.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

