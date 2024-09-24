Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 123,592 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 389,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 914.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 124,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,982 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $14,576,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.37.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

