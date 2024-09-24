Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL opened at $442.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $444.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $410.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

