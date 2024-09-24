Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of OneMain worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1,125.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 99,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $62,732,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in OneMain by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

OMF opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

