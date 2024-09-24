Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,942 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $18,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $265.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $265.63.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

