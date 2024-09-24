Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 958.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.