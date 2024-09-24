Federated Hermes Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,800 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

