Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $110.72 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69,689 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.38% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $110,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $118.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $713,610.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,564.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,861 shares of company stock valued at $69,961,783. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

