Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,805,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 41.4% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 44,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $7,593,302.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 15,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,044,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $7,593,302.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,997.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,341 shares of company stock worth $33,004,226 in the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

