Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 2.29% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 510,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 313,900 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,737,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 566,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 97,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

