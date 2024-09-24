Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCCFree Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,034 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Warrior Met Coal worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,886.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.9 %

HCC opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCC

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.