Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,034 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Warrior Met Coal worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,886.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.9 %

HCC opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

