Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Position Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 850,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,001 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,796,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after acquiring an additional 978,053 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $5,602,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 762.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 446,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.14.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.