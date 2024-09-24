Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $10.79 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,213 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of Capri worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $17,681,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $17,450,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $15,072,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $13,008,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Capri by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 1,410,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,807,000 after buying an additional 249,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.97. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

