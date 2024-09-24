American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,935,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,403,000 after acquiring an additional 334,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,951,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of AMH opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

