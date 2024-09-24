Bank of Montreal Can Has $208.08 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,153 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $208,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $268.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,762 shares of company stock worth $10,046,302. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

