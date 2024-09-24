Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $192,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,092,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 764.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $557.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.47. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

