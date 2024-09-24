Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,307,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.74% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $218,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,675,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,998,000 after buying an additional 1,614,158 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,585,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after buying an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after buying an additional 610,635 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEF opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.62. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

