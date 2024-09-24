Bank of Montreal Can Has $170.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) by 439.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,562,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,347,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $170,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.
iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSE FXI opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.94.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares China Large-Cap ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.