Bank of Montreal Can Has $170.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) by 439.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,562,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,347,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $170,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSE FXI opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.94.

