Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $906,000 Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.