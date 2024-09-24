Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $606,000 Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 92,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 200,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 28,788 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $403.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $142,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

