Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,996 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FRPT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Freshpet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.78.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,320.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

