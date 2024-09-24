American Century Companies Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 14.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Clorox by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.9% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $164.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.76.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

