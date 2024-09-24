Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $31,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.4 %

NDAQ stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.