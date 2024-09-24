Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,810 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakwater Investment Management increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

BATS BBEU opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

