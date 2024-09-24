Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 559.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,031. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $129.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.51. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

