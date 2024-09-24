Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,800,000 after buying an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,114,000 after purchasing an additional 657,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,240,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,401,000 after purchasing an additional 588,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,498,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,569,000 after buying an additional 389,853 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.8 %

WPC opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

