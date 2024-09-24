Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,691 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 86,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

NYSE:BK opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

