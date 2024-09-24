Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,166 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJT opened at $139.36 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $143.97. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.