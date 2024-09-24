Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 735.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

MLPA opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

