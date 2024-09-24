Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 936 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $71.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.