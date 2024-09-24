agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 381,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 72.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in agilon health by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 84,573 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.54. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

