Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 136,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $274.08 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.05 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.