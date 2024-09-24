Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,453 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 907.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 17,095.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $1,650,417.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,520,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,760,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,828,753 shares of company stock valued at $67,021,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

