Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 149 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $202.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.44.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

