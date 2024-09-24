Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pure Cycle by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle Price Performance

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $256.64 million, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

(Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.