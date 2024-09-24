Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in GitLab by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLB. Scotiabank upped their target price on GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other GitLab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $58,848.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,731.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $58,848.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,731.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,548 shares of company stock worth $6,759,283 over the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GTLB opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

