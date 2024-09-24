SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,690 shares of company stock worth $43,377,625. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.