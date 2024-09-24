SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

