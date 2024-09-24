GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCMG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 26.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 184,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 39,013 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $53,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,604.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GCMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.54.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.82%. The business had revenue of $116.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.50%.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

