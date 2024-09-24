Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,498 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $124.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.12.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

