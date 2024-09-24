Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 7,892 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at $45,888,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 14.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 481,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 429,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 429,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 288,082 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,812,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $174,008.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $647,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

ESTA opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 220.67% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

