Magnetar Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,276 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.