Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 82,100 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 12.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 3,800 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,637.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $129,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,637.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

